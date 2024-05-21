Preparing for a puppy is an exciting time indeed when you think about all the good things you will soon be sharing. However, while joy, surprises and fulfilment are just around the corner, challenges and stress might already be crawling at the back of your mind when you start thinking about all the things you need for a puppy.

We’ve prepared the puppy essentials list for you to make welcoming your new puppy a breeze! From what to buy for a puppy, to tips on puppy-proofing your house and garden and a nutrition guide, you’ll soon know what you need so both of you can settle fast and start enjoying your new life together without stress! First, let’s start with a few key things that need to be ready before you bring your new puppy home.