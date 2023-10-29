Puppy routine Newborn - 0 to 1 month

4. Weigh the puppies and monitor their growth

When it comes to healthy growth, it’s important to weigh your puppy regularly. To help differentiate the puppies, you can use ribbons of different colours. No guesstimates here! At the same time every day for two weeks, weigh your puppies using a precise scale and keep a record of their weight. It’s the most effective way to make sure the puppies are growing as they should, and your vet can help you know what that means according to their breed.