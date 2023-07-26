Multi Urinary + HP

Multi Urinary + HP

Comida seca para perros

Tamaños disponibles

3.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encuentra un punto de venta

Bajo RRS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Proteína hidrolizada

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Barrera cutánea

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Dilución urinaria

Increasing the urine volume reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

