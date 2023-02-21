Puppy - Mini - Hrană umedă
Hrană umedă pentru câini
Hrană umedă completă destinată cățeilor de talie mică, cu greutatea de adult de până la 10 kg și vârsta cuprinsă între 2 și 10 luni
Dimensiuni disponibile
1 x 85g
Textură moale potrivită dentiției de lapte
Dimensiunea optimă a bucăților, textura și aroma sunt perfect adaptate cățeilor de talie mică, aflați în etapa de creștere.
Sistem imunitar puternic
Susține dezvoltarea unui sistem imunitar sănătos al cățelului prin introducerea unui complex cu acțiune dovedită științific, ce include vitaminele E și C.
Dezvoltare cerebrală
Rețeta este îmbogățită cu un acid gras omega 3 (DHA), a cărui acțiune dovedită științific susține dezvoltarea cerebrală a cățelului și facilitează procesul de învățare pe parcursul sesiunilor de dresaj.
Susține microbiomul
Asocierea de prebiotice (MOS) și proteine cu grad ridicat de digestibilitate contribuie la susținerea echilibrului sănătos al microbiomului intestinal, favorizând sănătatea digestivă.
|Hrană umedă exclusiv (plic/ zi)
|Vârsta (luni)
|Greutatea la stadiul de adult
|2 luni
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|2 kg
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|MINI ADULT
|2.5 kg
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|MINI ADULT
|3 kg
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|MINI ADULT
|3.5 kg
|3.5
|4
|4
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|3
|3
|MINI ADULT
|4 kg
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|MINI ADULT
|5 kg
|4.5
|5
|5.5
|5.5
|5
|4.5
|4
|4
|4
|MINI ADULT
|6 kg
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5.5
|5
|4.5
|4.5
|MINI ADULT
|7 kg
|5.5
|6.5
|7
|7
|7
|6
|5.5
|5
|5
|MINI ADULT
|8 kg
|6
|7
|7.5
|7.5
|7.5
|7
|6
|5.5
|5.5
|MINI ADULT
|10 kg
|7
|8.5
|9
|9
|9
|8
|7.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|Hrănire mixtă: crochete + hrană umedă
|Hrană umedă
|Vârsta (luni)
|Greutatea la stadiul de adult
|Plic 85g Puppy Mini (bucățele de crane în sos)
|2 luni
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|2 kg
|1
|28g
|34g
|35g
|35g
|27g
|19g
|19g
|18g
|18g
|MINI ADULT
|2.5 kg
|1
|36g
|42g
|44g
|45g
|36g
|27g
|26g
|25g
|25g
|MINI ADULT
|3 kg
|1
|43g
|51g
|54g
|54g
|47g
|40g
|33g
|33g
|32g
|MINI ADULT
|3.5 kg
|1
|50g
|59g
|63g
|63g
|55g
|48g
|40g
|39g
|39g
|MINI ADULT
|4 kg
|1
|58g
|68g
|72g
|72g
|63g
|55g
|46g
|46g
|45g
|MINI ADULT
|5 kg
|1
|72g
|84g
|89g
|90g
|79g
|69g
|59g
|58g
|57g
|MINI ADULT
|6 kg
|1
|82g
|98g
|104g
|106g
|104g
|92g
|80g
|69g
|68g
|MINI ADULT
|7 kg
|1
|92g
|112g
|120g
|121g
|120g
|107g
|93g
|81g
|80g
|MINI ADULT
|8 kg
|1
|103g
|125g
|134g
|136g
|135g
|120g
|105g
|91g
|90g
|MINI ADULT
|10 kg
|1
|126g
|151g
|162g
|165g
|164g
|147g
|129g
|113g
|112g
|110g
DETALII DESPRE PRODUS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for small breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most delicate canine palate. This wet food offers your puppy a positive sensory experience and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.