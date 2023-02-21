Puppy - Mini - Hrană umedă

DETALII DESPRE PRODUS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for small breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most delicate canine palate. This wet food offers your puppy a positive sensory experience and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.

