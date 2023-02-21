SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SMALL DOG
Hrană uscată pentru câini
Hrană completă, dietă pentru câini adulţi
Dimensiuni disponibile
1.5kg
3kg
DISPONIBILITATE
Acest produs face parte din gama veterinară. Întreabă medicul veterinar dacă este produsul potrivit pentru animalul tău de companie.
INDEX S/O
Acest produs creează un mediu nefavorabil formării de urolite de oxalat și struvit în urină.
Gestionarea eficientă a greutății
Oferă scădere în greutate în condiții de siguranță și contribuie la evitarea refacerii excesului ponderal. 97% din câini au pierdut în greutate în 3 luni.
Controlul cerșitului
Nivelul ridicat de fibre naturale menține senzația de sațietate între mese. Contribuie la reducerea cerșitului la 83% din câini în timpul pierderii în greutate.
Formulă special concepută pentru câinii de talie mică
Formulă adaptată pentru a corespunde sensibilităților digestive, dentare și urinare ale câinilor de talie mică.
|Etapa
|Start
|După 4 săptămâni*
|Întreținere
|Greutatea optimă (kg)
|grame (g)
|grame (g)
|grame (g)
|2 kg
|44
|37
|41
|2.5 kg
|52
|44
|49
|3 kg
|59
|51
|56
|3.5 kg
|66
|57
|63
|4 kg
|73
|63
|69
|4.5 kg
|80
|69
|76
|5 kg
|87
|74
|82
|5.5 kg
|93
|80
|88
|6 kg
|100
|85
|94
|6.5 kg
|106
|91
|100
|7 kg
|112
|96
|105
|7.5 kg
|118
|101
|111
|8 kg
|124
|106
|116
|8.5 kg
|129
|111
|122
|9 kg
|135
|116
|127
|9.5 kg
|140
|120
|132
|10 kg
|146
|125
|138
|*dacă câinele nu a pierdut în greutate
DETALII DESPRE PRODUS
Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Specifically formulated for small dogs / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight, small breed adult dogs. When tested in a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% (1) dogs lost weight in 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management. A high level of natural fibers helps to keep dogs satisfied between meals. When tested, this diet helped to control begging in 83% (2) of dogs during weight loss. This formula is specially adapted to help support the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small breed dogs. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199. (2) Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.