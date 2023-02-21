SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SMALL DOG

DETALII DESPRE PRODUS

Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Specifically formulated for small dogs / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight, small breed adult dogs. When tested in a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% (1) dogs lost weight in 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management. A high level of natural fibers helps to keep dogs satisfied between meals. When tested, this diet helped to control begging in 83% (2) of dogs during weight loss. This formula is specially adapted to help support the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small breed dogs. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199. (2) Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.

