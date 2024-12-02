Committed to quality and food safety
Over the last five decades Royal Canin have put nutritional quality and product safety at the heart of our operations worldwide. This attention to the very smallest details helps us deliver the most precise and effective health nutrition for pets.
ROYAL CANIN food and safety processes
Our gold standard production processes ensure Royal Canin deliver safe and high quality products worldwide.
Global buying procedures
Our specialist buyers worldwide use the same selection and purchasing processes for raw materials. This makes sure all our products have the same high nutritional standards.
Supply chains
Many of our suppliers are long-term partners. Regular in-depth audits of all suppliers ensure precise specifications are met for all the raw materials we use in our facilities worldwide.
Constant testing
Every single shipment is checked before entering our production centres worldwide, and all of those facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art testing labs. Those labs analyse nutritional quality and food safety indicators such as mycotoxins and oxidisation.
Consistent quality
All 1,800 food production operators worldwide follow the same strict process to ensure consistency and quality.
Systematic checks
During the manufacturing process, there are ten different quality controls, ensuring quality compliance with our specifications and traceability standards. In addition to this, our labs conduct around half a million analyses worldwide every year.
Distribution partners
All our distributors have to comply with our safety and logistical standards. To ensure that’s happening we regularly check out their warehousing and transport conditions.
Quality guarantee
These rigorous procedures guarantee the optimum quality, safety and nutritional value of our products.
Quality raw materials
We choose ingredients based on their high nutritional content and the health benefits they deliver to pets. So we only use meat and fish that comes from the human food chain. All efforts are made to source our raw materials from accredited suppliers close to our production centres, this supports the local economy, ensures freshness and reduces our carbon footprint.
Rigorous supplier selection
We use strict selection criteria to identify suppliers that can help us maintain our best-in-class quality and safety standards. As part of that we undertake in-depth audits to determine nutritional value, production quality, traceability and sustainability.
Fully traceable ingredients
100% of incoming raw materials are analysed, and a sample of each is kept for two years. This ensures we are able to trace every raw material all the way back to its origin, for the full duration of the product's shelf life.
For a sustainable future
Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin’s daily global operations.