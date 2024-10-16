3. What breed is for you?

Whether you’re a first-time cat owner or not, choosing the right cat for you is a big decision to make. Take your time, it should not be rushed. Here are some questions to consider:

1. Age: would you prefer a kitten or a cat?

2. Gender: would you prefer a male or female feline?

3. Personality: are you looking for a cat that is high-energy, cuddly or independent?

4. Family members: do you have children or other pets who may impact your decision?

5. Grooming: how much time are you prepared to dedicate to grooming your cat? Think nails, teeth, brushing…

6. Living space: do you have an enclosed garden that your future cat could benefit from? If not, look for an indoor cat.

When deciding which cat you should get, remember that it’s a give-and-take relationship. The environment and affection that you offer your future cat are equally important to the ways in which they will enrich your life.

Our extensive breed finder can help you find the perfect cat for your situation.