A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to maintain that healthy weight and keep your dog in good shape.
Healthy weight isn't only measured on a scale

Weighing your dog is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your dog is a healthy weight by asking your vet how to use the Body Conditioning Score.

Health depends on activity

Activity is key to keeping your dog stimulated and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise varies based on their age, weight and breed.

Healthy portions are smaller than you think

Many pet owners think their dog needs more food than it really does. This means that many dogs are overfed which can cause weight gain and lead to other health issues.

Healthy growth lasts a lifetime

Losing weight is more difficult than preventing weight gain in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are set from day one.

Success should be viewed less in terms of reaching a 'perfect weight', than in permanently maintaining weight lost. Unless bad habits are permanently changed, long term weight management will fail.

Alexander J. German, Royal Canin Professor of Small Animal Médicine; Head of the Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic, University of Liverpool, UK
