How to care for a kitten or cat

Important items

When you first bring your cat home, you will need the basics. These include:

Baskets: This means comfortable bedding where the kitten or cat will be comfortable and safe. Raise it off the ground, preferably, somewhere where the kitten will feel safe, away from any draughts or areas where there is too much coming and going.

This means comfortable bedding where the kitten or cat will be comfortable and safe. Raise it off the ground, preferably, somewhere where the kitten will feel safe, away from any draughts or areas where there is too much coming and going. Litter boxes: This needs to be deep enough and with a small shovel to remove the stool, although not too deep that kittens are dissuaded from using it.



This needs to be deep enough and with a small shovel to remove the stool, although not too deep that kittens are dissuaded from using it. Water bowls : A bowl of fresh water should be available to your cat at all times. Water fountains are available as an alternative to bowls as cats are known to particularly enjoy the movement and it encourages them to drink more.



: A bowl of fresh water should be available to your cat at all times. Water fountains are available as an alternative to bowls as cats are known to particularly enjoy the movement and it encourages them to drink more. Food bowls: You should ensure you have a small bowl for kibbles, placed far enough away from the water bowl to prevent it getting dirty. Alternatively, a feeding puzzle can be introduced, especially if you have an indoor car, to provide mental and physical stimulation, fulfilling their natural hunting instinct. With these puzzles, a transition period is necessary for your cat to learn how to use them.

You should ensure you have a small bowl for kibbles, placed far enough away from the water bowl to prevent it getting dirty. Alternatively, a feeding puzzle can be introduced, especially if you have an indoor car, to provide mental and physical stimulation, fulfilling their natural hunting instinct. With these puzzles, a transition period is necessary for your cat to learn how to use them. A cat tree: An accessory that is both fun and useful for your cat and will allow them to scratch, climb and hide safely, and will contribute to the positive wellbeing of your cat by respecting their natural instincts.

It's recommended to get more than one of each item and disperse them around the home to offer your new cat choice and allow them to find a quiet space away from visitors or loud noises, should they need to.

Environment

Environment is an important part of the health and wellbeing of your cat. A favourable environment is one in which the cat can become safely socialised without too many problems, and that helps them get used to the people and the things around them.

Even when it is very young, your cat will organise and mark out its territory. This is where it will sleep, play, hunt, feed, hide, climb and be cuddled. In its home, your cat organises its life around four different areas which you need to respect to avoid behaviour problems, particularly for indoor cats.

Feeding areas: These must be in quiet areas, away from its litter box and from your own eating area. It is better to avoid using the dining room or areas where they may be disturbed and allow your cat plenty of space when eating.

Resting area: The place will vary in the course of the day depending on the sunlight and sources of heat. By nature, cats like to sleep up high, and will often choose the spot that suits them most, so make sure they have plenty of free space to choose from.

Cleaning area: The litter box must be placed somewhere quiet and permanently accessible by your cat, away from its food bowl and places where there is a lot of coming and going. Be careful to avoid any source of stress: cats have been known to become unclean because the litter box was installed next to the washing machine. At least one litter tray per cat, plus one spare, is recommended to give each cat plenty of choice and avoid these issues.

Play area: This is your cat’s largest living space and relaxation area. It must be a place where it can race around, hide or perch high up. Cat trees are excellent accessories to encourage this activity and support your cat's health and wellbeing.

Exercise

Cats who stay indoors need plenty of activity to remain physically and mentally stimulated. That means:

Lots of toys, rotated from time to time to keep them interested, things to climb and hide in, and regular playtimes with the family every day

Because they groom more and tend to be more sedentary, indoor cats, especially those with long hair, need a diet which can help with hairballs and reflects their lower activity levels

You may not welcome the scars your cat can leave on your furniture or walls. However, scratching is a natural behaviour and it is important to give your cat places to express this. Plan to have at least one scratching post

Feeding

For domestic cats, food intake depends on several factors. Cats prefer eating in a calm space, away from sight and predators, with a clear route of escape.

Only high quality foods, specifically prepared for cats can be guaranteed to provide all the nutrients they need to stay healthy, whatever their age, breed, lifestyle or sensitivities.