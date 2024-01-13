British Shorthair Adult

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old.

Sizes available

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

13kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Exclusive formula - L - carnitine & taurine

Special british shorthair jaw

This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Muscle tone

The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.

Charming chubby-face

Full broad chest Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Bone & joint health

The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

L - Carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

