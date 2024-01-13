Diabetic
Dry food for Cat
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF: 1. Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) ≤ 6/9, 2. Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS ≥ 7/9, until glycemic control has been achieved* / NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF: Growth, gestation/lactation
BENEFITS
Glucomodulation
Specific formula utilising cereals with a low glycaemic index and selected fibres to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High protein
Helps reduce net energy supply and support the maintenance of muscle mass essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula contains a reduced level of starch to help limit post postprandial blood glucose.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, tapioca, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000IU, Vitamin D3: 1000IU, Iron (3b103): 33mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.3mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 43mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 130mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 46.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 3.8% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.88%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4,5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|5,5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|6,5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7,5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|1
|71
|6/8
|8,5
|111
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|7/8
|9,5
|120
|1 + 3/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8