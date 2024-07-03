Multifunction Therapeutic Diet S/O AFR Canine

Suché krmivo pre psa

Supports the health of dogs with struvite stones and Adverse Food Reaction.

3.5kg

10kg

Tento produkt je veterinárne krmivo. Opýtajte sa svojho veterinárneho lekára, či je to ten správny produkt pre vášho domáceho miláčika.

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to help ensure very low allergenic potential.

Skin barrier

An exclusive complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.

