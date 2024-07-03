Multifunction Therapeutic Diet S/O AFR Canine
Supports the health of dogs with struvite stones and Adverse Food Reaction.
3.5kg
10kg
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to help ensure very low allergenic potential.
Skin barrier
An exclusive complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, vegetable fibres, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, fatty acid salt, borage oil.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 205 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 8.2% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.51% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Sodium: 1.3% - Magnesium: 0.04% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 2.04% - Sulphur: 0.6% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.5%), DL-methionine - Essential fatty acid: 3.31%.
|Dog's weight
|thin
|-
|normal
|-
|overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|57
|5/8
|50
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4kg
|95
|1 + 1/8
|84
|1
|72
|6/8
|6kg
|129
|1 + 4/8
|113
|1 + 2/8
|98
|1 + 1/8
|8kg
|160
|1 + 6/8
|141
|1 + 5/8
|122
|1 + 3/8
|10kg
|189
|2 + 1/8
|166
|1 + 7/8
|144
|1 + 5/8
|15kg
|256
|2 + 7/8
|226
|2 + 4/8
|195
|2 + 2/8
|20kg
|318
|3 + 5/8
|280
|3 + 1/8
|242
|2 + 6/8
|25kg
|376
|4 + 2/8
|331
|3 + 6/8
|286
|3 + 2/8
|30kg
|431
|4 + 7/8
|379
|4 + 2/8
|328
|3 + 6/8
|35kg
|484
|5 + 4/8
|426
|4 + 6/8
|368
|4 + 1/8
|40kg
|535
|6
|471
|5 + 2/8
|407
|4 + 5/8
|50kg
|633
|7 + 1/8
|557
|6 + 2/8
|481
|5 + 3/8
|60kg
|527
|8 + 1/8
|638
|7 + 1/8
|551
|6 + 2/8
|70kg
|592
|9 + 1/8
|716
|8 + 1/8
|619
|7
|80kg
|654
|10 + 1/8
|792
|8 + 7/8
|684
|7 + 6/8