Is my cat or dog food nutritious?

There are a number of factors that can determine digestibility. These include the formulaic make-up, in terms of the type of and ratio of different ingredients, as well as the quality of the ingredients.

The way ingredients are ground and cooked can also have a major impact on digestibility. For example, corn in its raw form has a fibrous outer shell, but when ground and cooked correctly, the centre is exposed, making it much easier for cats and dogs to digest the beneficial nutrients.

Similarly, overheating during the production process for meat and animal by-products can result in decreased digestibility and the reduced bioavailability of certain amino acids. This means less protein is digested and absorbed.

But how can you tell whether your pet’s diet is digestible and that they're getting the nutrients they need? One way is to keep an eye on their stools - generally dogs and cats should excrete formed but not overly hardened stools once or twice a day. If your pet is producing less stool or the stool has a different consistency, digestibility may be an issue. If they’re straining to defecate, this could also be a sign of digestion issues.

As always, you should consult your vet if you have any concerns about your pet’s gut health - they will be able to advise a diet that’s digestible for your cat or dog.

Risks of nutritional deficiencies in cats and dogs

Every nutrient, including vitamins and minerals, plays a role in the bodily function of your cat or dog. That’s why nutritional deficiencies can have devastating consequences.

For example, a lack of vitamin A in the diet can lead to eye problems, skin conditions and even pulmonary complications. Likewise, a deficiency in calcium can cause decreased bone mineral content, resulting in softer bones and even fractures.

This is why it’s so important to ensure that the food you give your pet meets their specific nutritional needs.