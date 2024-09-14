Havana

Havanas make fantastic family cats. Thanks to their intelligent, sociable and curious nature, these cats like to involve themselves in any activity taking place in the home.
About the Havana

The Havana is a curious, playful, people-orientated breed. They want a lot of attention and return it with great affection. This inquisitive, intelligent cat adapts to most situations.

Human companionship and interaction is a necessity for this breed. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children. Havanas are curious and like to be part of every activity in the household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Sociable / Quiet / Intelligent / Friendly

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention
