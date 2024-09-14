Korats have extraordinary senses of hearing, sight and scent, but are gentle cats, moving softly and disliking loud or harsh noises.

They form strong bonds with their owners and love to cuddle, settling in as close as possible. Korats are active cats that love to play, but they are very gentle when they are playing with children. This breed is calm and very quiet; their voice is soft and melodious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)