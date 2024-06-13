Bedding Create a safe and cosy place for your cat to sleep. Some kittens like to change their sleeping spots regularly, so more than one bed may be necessary.

Carry case Choose a stable case that is dark or can be covered with a blanked, and is large enough for when your kitten’s fully grown.

Food and water bowls Most cats prefer porcelain, glass or stainless steel bowls. Again, especially for water bowls, more than one is recommended to give your cat choice.

Kitten food to support growth At first, stick to the food your kitten’s been fed by their previous owner.

Collar Make sure the collar has an identification tag and choose one that will adjust as your kitten grows. Breakaway collars are recommended to avoid your kitten getting stuck.

Litter tray A covered tray is best for minimising spills and smells. Also buy a scoop to remove droppings.

Cleaning equipment Make sure you have non-hazardous, scentless cleaning materials on hand for any accidents.