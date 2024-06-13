Preparing for your kitten’s arrival
Getting ready for your kitten
- Kitten-proofing your home and garden
- Buying the right kitten kit, such as a carry case, litter tray and toys
- Choosing appropriate kitten food
- Preparing your family, pets and visitors for your new addition
- Finding a vet
How to kitten-proof your house
1.Toxic houseplants
2.Toilets and bins
3.Dangerous substances
4.Hiding places
5.Electrical cables and sockets
6.Poisonous foods
7.Small objects
How to kitten-proof your garden
1.Fencing and gates
2.Toxic garden plants
3.Hazards
4.Ponds and water features
5.Tools and small objects
6.Dangerous substances
Things you'll need for your kitten
The best kitten food to begin with
Your kitten’s digestive system will be very sensitive, so changing their diet suddenly could give them an upset stomach and may even make them wary of their food. At first, it’s best to give them the same diet their previous owner gave them.
Choosing the right food for your kitten is crucial as it’s essential for their health and development. As they grow, they need a precise balance of nutrients at each stage, including protein, vitamins and minerals.
How to switch to new kitten food
A few days after your kitten's arrival, you will be able to gradually introduce them to new food. When switching to a new kitten food, make sure you take it slowly over a week-long period.
Kitten feeding and nutrition
Setting positive feeding habits and ensuring your kitten is getting the right nutrients in their diet is vital for a long and healthy life together.
Preparing your family and pets for your kitten
Kittens can easily be overwhelmed or even terrified by encounters with other animals and people, so it’s vital you prepare everyone in your household in the right way.Preparing your family
How to find a vet
Your vet will be an important part of your kitten’s life and will help them grow into a healthy adult. So it’s important to find one you can trust before you collect your kitten as they’ll need a check-up soon after they arrive.
What should you consider?
Asking friends and family for recommendations is one of the best ways to find a good vet. You should also consider their:
- Location – can you get there quickly? Is there parking nearby?
- Premises – is it clean, well equipped and well maintained?
- Services – do they offer emergency, evening and weekend services?
Meet your vet first
Some veterinary clinics today are designed specifically for cats and offer special surgery times or waiting areas. It’s worth checking if this is available or if the vet has a special interest in cats. It’s also a good idea to meet the vet before you decide to make sure you feel comfortable with them.
Once you’ve chosen your vet, make sure you put their emergency number where you and your family can easily find it.
Collecting and welcoming your kitten
The first days together with your pet are a chance to create a healthy foundation for their future.
