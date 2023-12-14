Common symptoms of illness in kittens
Knowing the common health issues your kitten might face, and how to spot the early signs, can help you feel reassured and take better care of your kitten.
Common kitten health issues
During a kitten’s first year, they’re prone to a variety of illnesses and health issues. As a new owner, it can be difficult to know what’s normal and what are the signs of something more serious. Here are the key things to be aware of when it comes to kitten health.
Has your kitten’s behaviour changed?
One of the most important things you can do is watch your kitten’s behaviour closely. Any change that’s significantly out of character can be the first sign there’s something wrong. Look out for new behaviours such as aggression, restlessness, hiding, excessive mewing or reduced appetite. If your kitten doesn’t seem themselves, contact your vet for guidance.
Kitten health problems – other typical symptoms
Keeping a close eye on your kitten’s physical characteristics will also enable you to spot telling changes. Here are a few things to keep an eye on:
5.Digestive system
1.Ears, eyes, mouth, nose
2.Respiratory system
3.Skin and fur
6.Urinary system
4.Weight and loss of appetite
If your kitten has any symptoms like these, it’s always worth asking your vet’s advice.
Understanding your kitten's health
It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behaviour, so you can quickly recognise the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.