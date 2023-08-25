Ageing 12+

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats Specially for senior cats over 12 years old.

400g

2kg

4kg

Appetite stimulation

In some senior cats, the senses of taste and smell decline with age, which leads to lower food intake. AGEING 12+ helps stimulate the senior cat’s appetite thanks to a highly palatable, double texture kibble which is easy to chew.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Healthy ageing complex

Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene).

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.

