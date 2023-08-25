Ageing 12+
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats Specially for senior cats over 12 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
2kg
4kg
Appetite stimulation
In some senior cats, the senses of taste and smell decline with age, which leads to lower food intake. AGEING 12+ helps stimulate the senior cat’s appetite thanks to a highly palatable, double texture kibble which is easy to chew.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Healthy ageing complex
Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene).
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Composition: vegetable protein isolate*, precooked wheat flour, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, tomato (source of lycopene), fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 0.6 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 30% - Fat content: 19% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 4.4% - Phosphorus: 0.6% - Per kg: Omega 3 fatty acids: 10.9 g - Lycopene: 8 mg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|42 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|33 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|51 g (33g + 1 pouch)
|41 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|60 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|48 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|68 g (50 g + 1 pouch)
|54 g (36 g + 1 pouch)