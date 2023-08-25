PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your Adult British Shorthair cat in mind. Due to your cat's heavy body type, the level of protein in ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult has been specifically adapted contribute to maintaining your cat's muscle mass. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved with healthy fat metabolism. The inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) help to support your cat's healthy bones and joints - meaning it can maintain its normal level of activity without any discomfort. What's more, the specifically formulated balance of minerals in this food helps to support and maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

