Fit 32

Fit 32

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats over 1 year old - Moderate activity, access to the outdoors.

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

15kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer

Optimal nutrient profile

To meet the specific requirements of adulthood, cats need nutrition of a high quality. Fit 32 is a balanced and complete feed which contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to maintain adult cats in good health.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Healthy weight

The adapted calorie content of the Fit 32 formula helps maintain the ideal weight of adult cats having a moderate amount of exercise.

Hairball reduction

Fit 32 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025