Cats often spend large parts of its day self-grooming, and can therefore swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract, resulting in the formation of hairballs which are then either regurgitated or eliminated through its faeces.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage) and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate healthy intestinal transit. As a result, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in its faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care contains a precise combination of nutrients with a high protein content (34%) and a high fat content (15%) to ensure that a healthy level of nutrients is maintained effectively.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has been proven to eliminate twice as much excess hair in a cat's body after just 14 days of feeding.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

