ROYAL CANIN Kitten

Dry Food For Cat

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

100% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 8 breeders, 20 litters, 100 kittens in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Kitten product)

90% of pet owners would recommend this product to another pet owner*. (*survey among 42 pet owners in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Kitten product)

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.

Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of proteins, vitamins and minerals for the second stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN is committed Transition to adult products Give your kitten a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 4 MONTHS FROM 6 MONTHS 12 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH STERILISATION END OF GROWTH How to feed your kitten?

KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET KITTEN’S WEIGHT Kg AGE IN MONTHS grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available XX mL = XX g Metabolisable energy: kcal/kg

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old kitten.

Royal Canin Kitten dry

