ROYAL CANIN Kitten
Dry Food For Cat
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
1A- BRAND TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2B- Endorsement claims
100% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 8 breeders, 20 litters, 100 kittens in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Kitten product)
2C- Endorsement claims
90% of pet owners would recommend this product to another pet owner*. (*survey among 42 pet owners in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Kitten product)
2D- Endorsement claims
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.
3A- Commitments Claims
Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.
3E- Commitments Claims
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Nutrition for the 2nd growth stage
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of proteins, vitamins and minerals for the second stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
PACKAGING TEXT
easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN is committed Transition to adult products Give your kitten a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 4 MONTHS FROM 6 MONTHS 12 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH STERILISATION END OF GROWTH How to feed your kitten?
FEEDING GUIDELINE
KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET KITTEN’S WEIGHT Kg AGE IN MONTHS grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available XX mL = XX g Metabolisable energy: kcal/kg
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old kitten.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Kitten dry