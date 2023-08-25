Light Weight Care
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help limit weight gain
1.5kg
3kg
PROVEN RESULTS: Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with Royal Canin Light Weight Care dry formula achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks*. *Royal Canin internal study
'WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your cat''s health, please contact your veterinarian. '
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? LIGHT WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition. With several actions:
Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness.
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your cat fit.
Helps Limit Weight Gain L-CARNITINE FIBRES & PSYLLIUM
Royal Canin supports the health of your cat by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the cat’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat Weight
|Ideal Weight
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Kibbles (Gram)
|Kibbles (Gram) + 1 pouch
|Kibbles (Gram)
|Kibbles (Gram) + 1 pouch
|3kg
|51g
|31g + 1 pouch
|37g
|19g + 1 pouch
|4kg
|62g
|43g + 1 pouch
|46g
|27g + 1 pouch
|5kg
|73g
|54g + 1 pouch
|54g
|35g + 1 pouch
|6kg
|83g
|64g + 1 pouch
|61g
|43g + 1 pouch
ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is a nutritionally complete, tailor-made formula that helps to limit weight gain in adult cats and keep them lighter on their paws. This dry food formula contains an ideal blend of soluble and insoluble fibres to help your cat feel full and satisfied after eating. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care contains an adapted protein content to help your cat maintain a healthy muscle mass for weight maintenance. This dry food formula boasts a rich taste provides nutrients that help to satisfy your cat’s hunger and support their health and wellbeing. The results of ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care have been proven in a Royal Canin internal study, with more than 90% of participating slightly overweight cats achieving a healthier weight after just 8 weeks of eating this food. To appeal to each cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available as wet food in three different textures: Jelly, Gravy, and Loaf. If your cat enjoys a combination of wet and dry food, make sure you follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure accurate portions for optimal health.