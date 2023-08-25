PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is a nutritionally complete, tailor-made formula that helps to limit weight gain in adult cats and keep them lighter on their paws. This dry food formula contains an ideal blend of soluble and insoluble fibres to help your cat feel full and satisfied after eating. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care contains an adapted protein content to help your cat maintain a healthy muscle mass for weight maintenance. This dry food formula boasts a rich taste provides nutrients that help to satisfy your cat’s hunger and support their health and wellbeing. The results of ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care have been proven in a Royal Canin internal study, with more than 90% of participating slightly overweight cats achieving a healthier weight after just 8 weeks of eating this food. To appeal to each cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available as wet food in three different textures: Jelly, Gravy, and Loaf. If your cat enjoys a combination of wet and dry food, make sure you follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure accurate portions for optimal health.

Read more