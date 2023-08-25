Light Weight Care Gravy
Wet Food For Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in gravy)
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
PROVEN RESULTS: Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight* *Royal Canin internal study
PROVEN RESULTS: Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks* *When following ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care nutritional program (combining dry and wet formulas). Royal Canin internal study.
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain optimal health and wellness.
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your cat fit.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Cat weight
|Pouch
|Pouch + Kibbles (g)
|4 kg
|3 + 1/2 Pouch
|1 Pouch + 44g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is a nutritionally balanced formula that is tailor-made to support adult cats with a tendency to gain weight by satisfying their hunger and helping to keep them lighter on their paws. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy is formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain your cat’s lifelong wellbeing. This formula is enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved in healthy fat metabolism, while the adapted protein content supports your cat’s muscle mass for a healthier body weight. In an internal Royal Canin study, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care in Gravy proved effective for more than 90% of participating cats. To appeal to each cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care also comes in two other wet food textures: Jelly and Loaf. Light Weight Care is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your cat enjoys a combination of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure accurate portions.