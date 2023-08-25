Maine Coon
Wet Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Maine Coon cats - Over 15 months old (thin slices in gravy).
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Bone & joint health
Helps maintain the healthy bones and joints of this largest cat.
Adapted texture
Concentrated energy
High concentrated energy formula.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin and coat health.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish and fish derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 310 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.6 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 34 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 10% - Fat content: 4.3% - Crude ash: 1.4% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Moisture: 78%.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Wet & dry food
|5 kg
|2 + 3/4 pouches
|39 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 1/4 pouches
|47 g + 1 pouch
|7 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|55 g + 1 pouch
|8 kg
|4 pouches
|63 g + 1 pouch