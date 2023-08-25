Mother & Babycat

Mother & Babycat

Dry Food For Cat

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

Find a retailer

1- BRAND TEXT

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2B- Endorsement claims

96% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 9 breeders, 27 litters, 135 kittens in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Mother & Babycat product)

2D- Endorsement claims

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.

3A- Commitments Claims

Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.

3E- Commitments Claims

(QR CODE :) Scan me!

4A- Mother & babycat’s health support

MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first growth stage.

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4C- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

4D- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4E- Rehydratable kibble

no text

PACKAGING TEXT

easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN is committed Transition to kitten products Give your kitten a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 4 MONTHS FROM 6 MONTHS 12 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH STERILISATION END OF GROWTH How to feed your kitten?

FEEDING GUIDELINE

KIBBLE ONLY KITTEN KITTEN’S WEIGHT MIX: KIBBLE + WET GESTATING QUEEN Kg AGE IN MONTHS grams per day OR Lactating queen AD LIBITUM Always keep fresh drinking water available XX ml = XX g Metabolisable energy: kcal/kg

LEGAL TEXT

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old kitten.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025