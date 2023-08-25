Oral care
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help reduce risk of dental plaque formation and tartar build-up.
1.5kg
3.5kg
Tartar build-up?
Does your cat have a tendency to tartar formation? Tartar build-up is the mineralization of dental plaque in contact with saliva, which can lead to sensitive gums. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat’s overall health.
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? ORAL CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. With double action: - Mechanical action: specifically designed for a targeted action, the ORAL CARE kibble size, texture and shape encourages the cat to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect which helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth. - Chemical action: formula enriched with an “Active Dental Agent” (calcium chelators) which traps the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralization.
Proven results / up to 59% / reduced tartar formation / in 28 days / tooth brushing effect / active dental agent
Proven results: the exclusive use of ORAL CARE is effective after 28 days: up to 59%* reduction in tartar formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Weight
|Under weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|47 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|57 g
|46 g
|5 kg
|67 g
|54 g
|6 kg
|77 g
|61 g
ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. It also contains a high protein content to support and strengthen your cat's muscles, bones, and teeth.When looking for a diet that benefits your cat's teeth and oral vicinity, it's important to be aware that ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care performs two actions: Mechanical and Chemical.ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is specifically designed for targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages cats to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect that helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth.This formula is also enriched with an ‘active dental agent' (calcium chelators) which performs a chemical action by trapping the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralisation.ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care has been clinically proven to show results after just 28 days of continued use, reducing up to 59% of tartar formation.