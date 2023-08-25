PERSIAN Kitten

Dry Food For Cat

￼Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old)

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?
EXCLUSIVE FORMULA - OMEGA 3 & OMEGA 6 FATTY ACIDS

SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW

This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.

HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR

During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.

MINIATURE SPLENDOUR

Long and thick coat Open sweet expression Cobby body

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

During the growth period, the kitten's immune system develops gradually. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten's natural defences.

DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE

During the growth period, the kitten's digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

L.I.P. SCIENCE INNOVATION

Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

