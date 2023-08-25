PRODUCT DETAILS

Some cats' digestive systems can be sensitive to certain types of food, if this is the case for your cat then a change in its diet may be required in order to settle its stomach. There are many nutrients that are likely to have a soothing effect on your cat's digestive system.Suitable for adult cats aged 1-7 years, ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33 is specially formulated to support adult cats showing signs of sensitivity to certain food. It contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to strengthen and support optimal digestive security.ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33 is highly palatable and contains three different kibble shapes and carefully selected flavourings to stimulate food intake and allow for easier digestion.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33 has also been formulated to help maintain a healthy urinary system in adult cats like yours. Once your cat's digestive system begins to improve, you can continue to feed it ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33, as it's been specifically designed to not only support your cat's digestion, but to also maintain it thereafter.

