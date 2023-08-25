Sensory Feel
Wet Food For Cat
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
1 - FEEL STIMULATION (facing)
Stimulates cats’ mouthfeel with a unique texture.
During meals, the sensation of different textures in the cats’ mouth has a strong influence over their feeding experience. The formula is crafted with unique textures to stimulate cat’s sense of mouthfeel.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.
