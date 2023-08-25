Sensory Taste
Wet Food For Cat
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
TASTE STIMULATION
Stimulates cats’ distinctive sense of taste.

Cats are highly perceptive of subtle food flavours. This formula is crafted with specific savoury flavours to stimulate cats’ sense of taste.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. Fill your cat’s life with discovery by feeding her more than a meal: give her an experience. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.
