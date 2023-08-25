PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of this interesting breed in mind. Suitable for Sphynx cats over 12 month of age, ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult will provide your cat with all the nutritional support it needs. To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism that helps it to regulate its body temperature. ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is a high-calorie formula that contains an increased level of fat (23%) in order to meet the heightened energy needs of this particular breed. Dietary management plays an essential role in maintaining a healthy heart. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult contains taurine, EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function.

