Dental
Dry Food For Cat
-Daily oral hygiene in adult cats-Limits the development of dental plaque and tartar-Helps fight bad breath
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.
URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
DIGESTIVE SECURITY
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
HAIRBALL REGULATOR
A combination of fibre to facilitate intestinal transit and the elimination of hairballs in stools.
COMPOSITION: dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, rice, maize, maize, flour, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein). ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25100 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 186 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 29% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 5.5%. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|grammes
|cups
|grammes
|cups
|grammes
|cups
|2 kg
|35
|3/5
|30
|4/9
|-
|3 kg
|55
|8/9
|45
|3/4
|-
|4 kg
|70
|1
|55
|8/9
|-
|5 kg
|90
|1 1/3
|70
|1
|60
|8/9
|6 kg
|110
|1 2/3
|85
|1 1/3
|70
|1
|7 kg
|-
|100
|1 1/2
|80
|1 1/5
|8 kg
|-
|115
|1 4/5
|95
|1 1/2
|9 kg
|-
|130
|2 1/9
|105
|1 2/3
|10 kg
|-
|140
|2 1/4
|115
|1 4/5