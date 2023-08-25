Dental

Dental

Dry Food For Cat

-Daily oral hygiene in adult cats-Limits the development of dental plaque and tartar-Helps fight bad breath

Sizes available

1.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

TARTAR CONTROL

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

DIGESTIVE SECURITY

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

HAIRBALL REGULATOR

A combination of fibre to facilitate intestinal transit and the elimination of hairballs in stools.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025