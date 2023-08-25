Diabetic
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 270 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.8 mg, E6 (Zinc): 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 3.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Moisture: 82.5% - Essential fatty acids: 0.54% - Total sugars: 1.3% - Starch: 1.2% - source of carbohydrates: modified corn starch - rice.