EARLY RENAL
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. EARLY RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
5B. AGE SUPPORT
Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.
5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|2.5
|47
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|36
|4/8
|3.5
|60
|6/8
|50
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|4.5
|71
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|47
|5/8
|5
|77
|1
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|5.5
|82
|1
|68
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|6
|87
|1+1/8
|73
|7/8
|58
|6/8
|6.5
|92
|1+1/8
|77
|1
|62
|6/8
|7
|97
|1+2/8
|81
|1
|65
|6/8
|7.5
|102
|1+2/8
|85
|1
|68
|7/8
|8
|107
|1+2/8
|89
|1+1/8
|71
|7/8
|8.5
|112
|1+3/8
|93
|1+1/8
|75
|7/8
|9
|116
|1+3/8
|97
|1+2/8
|78
|1
|9.5
|121
|1+4/8
|101
|1+2/8
|81
|1
|10
|126
|1+4/8
|105
|1+2/8
|84
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated for cats showing early signs of Chronic Renal Insufficiency and helps to support kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated with a moderate phosphorus content to support cats whose kidneys may not be able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal also contains a supportive antioxidant complex, as well as EPA and DHA fatty acids to further support kidney function. This formula is highly digestible and contains well balanced fibres and prebiotics to support your cat’s digestive health. Some cats with kidney disorders may have a reduced appetite or food aversion, but texture variety can help to support your cat’s appetite. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with tailor-made kibble. If you feed your cat a mixed diet of wet and dry food, make sure you follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat.