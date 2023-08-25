PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated for cats showing early signs of Chronic Renal Insufficiency and helps to support kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated with a moderate phosphorus content to support cats whose kidneys may not be able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal also contains a supportive antioxidant complex, as well as EPA and DHA fatty acids to further support kidney function. This formula is highly digestible and contains well balanced fibres and prebiotics to support your cat’s digestive health. Some cats with kidney disorders may have a reduced appetite or food aversion, but texture variety can help to support your cat’s appetite. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with tailor-made kibble. If you feed your cat a mixed diet of wet and dry food, make sure you follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat.

