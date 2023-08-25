Gastrointestinal

Gastrointestinal

Wet Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for cats.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

S/O INDEX

-

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025