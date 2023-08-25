Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balancedfibres, including prebiotics, to support ahealthy digestion and transit.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Composition: Rice*, dehydrated poultry protein*, wheat gluten*, maize gluten*, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry liver*, animal fats*, minerals, beet pulp, egg powder*, soya oil*, fish oil*, yeasts products, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.47%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 23500 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 51 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 35.0% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 7.8% - Crude fibres: 5.2% - EPA/DHA: 0.3% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 3.14% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.72% - Sodium: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.9%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 330 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 110 - Crude fibre (max) 62 - Crude ash (max) 86. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult
|Kitten
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|2/8
|2,5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|36
|3/8
|3,5
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|67
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4,5
|73
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|52
|4/8
|5,5
|84
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|6
|89
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6,5
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7
|100
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|7,5
|105
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|8
|110
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|73
|6/8
|8,5
|114
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|76
|6/8
|9
|119
|1+2/8
|99
|1
|79
|7/8
|9,5
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|129
|1+3/8
|107
|1+1/8
|86
|7/8