Benefits: Vitality complex / Antioxidant complex / Optimal energy / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of senior cats that are not showing any obvious signs of ageing. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. To help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support tissue and cells, this formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants. In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

