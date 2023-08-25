Mobility

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for adult cats.

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Mobility support

Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed Mobility.

Joint complex

New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

S/O Index

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is formulated with Omega-3 fatty acids and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, which help to support healthy joint function. This formula is enriched with a blend of antioxidants to support general wellbeing while also helping to neutralise free radicals.

