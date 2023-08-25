PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is formulated with Omega-3 fatty acids and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, which help to support healthy joint function. This formula is enriched with a blend of antioxidants to support general wellbeing while also helping to neutralise free radicals.

