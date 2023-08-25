Neutered Satiety Balance
Dry Food For Cat
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH FIBRE
This formula has proved to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibres.
OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats maintain ideal weight. Adapted protein level helps support muscle mass.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your cat's healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
L-carnitine involved in a healthy fat metabolism.
Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation which can increase the risk of weight gain.
Neutered cats are more susceptible to develop urinary stones.
Neutering may help to contribute to increase the cat's life span.
