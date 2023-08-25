PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is a dry kibble diet tailored help support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is specially formulated with a low phosphorus content and contains a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. To support cases of reduced appetite or food aversion, ROYAL CANIN® Renal contains an adapted energy content. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food, with three different formulations: fish, beef and chicken. The variety in formulations and aroma profiles help to stimulate and support your cats varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat.

