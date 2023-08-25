Renal
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help support a reduced appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|PCat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4.5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8.5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal is a dry kibble diet tailored help support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is specially formulated with a low phosphorus content and contains a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. To support cases of reduced appetite or food aversion, ROYAL CANIN® Renal contains an adapted energy content. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food, with three different formulations: fish, beef and chicken. The variety in formulations and aroma profiles help to stimulate and support your cats varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat.