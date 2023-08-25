Renal Liquid
Liquid Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Weight's cat (en kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|Weight's cat (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|2
|109
|5
|217
|2.5
|129
|6
|248
|3
|148
|7
|279
|3.5
|166
|8
|308
|4
|183
|9
|337
|4.5
|200
|10
|364