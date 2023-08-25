Renal with Chicken
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives (chicken 4%), cereals, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, various sugars. Protein sources: chicken, pork.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 390 IU, Iron (3b103): 6 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.55 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 4.5 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.9 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 7.8%, Fat content: 8.0%, Crude ash: 1.3%, Crude fibres: 0.5%, Moisture: 77.0%, Calcium: 0.15%, Phosphorus: 0.09%, Potassium: 0.22%, Sodium: 0.11%, Magnesium: 0.017%, Chloride: 0.18%, Sulphur: 0.15%, Vitamin D (total): 430.0 IU/Kg, Hydroxyproline: 0.05%, Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid, Arachidonic acid): 2.25%. Urine alkalinising substances: potassium citrate, calcium carbonate.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 58 - Moisture (max) 800 - Crude fat (min) 60 - Crude fibre (max) 15 - Crude ash (max) 14. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|1.5
|100
|1
|80
|1
|65
|1
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|80
|1
|2.5
|140
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|95
|1
|3
|160
|2
|135
|1+1/2
|105
|1
|3.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|4
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|4.5
|215
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|5
|230
|2+1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|5.5
|245
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|6
|260
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|6.5
|275
|3
|230
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|7
|290
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|7.5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|8
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|8.5
|335
|4
|280
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|9
|350
|4
|290
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|9.5
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|10
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3