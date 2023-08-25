Satiety Weight Management

Wet Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Effective weight management

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Begging control

Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

