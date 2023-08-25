Satiety Weight Management
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, eggs and egg derivatives, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 235 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.23 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 2.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 84.0% - metabolisable energy: 610KCal/Kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 55 - Moisture (max) 870 - Crude fat (min) 2 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|-
|4 weeks after
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|2
|130
|1 + 1/2
|105
|1
|140
|1 + 1/2
|2,5
|155
|2
|120
|1 + 1/2
|165
|2
|3
|175
|2
|140
|1 + 1/2
|185
|2
|3,5
|195
|2 + 1/2
|155
|2
|205
|2 + 1/2
|4
|215
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|4,5
|235
|3
|185
|2
|245
|3
|5
|250
|3
|200
|2 + 1/2
|265
|3
|5,5
|270
|3
|215
|2 + 1/2
|285
|3 + 1/2
|6
|285
|3 + 1/2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|305
|3 + 1/2
|6,5
|305
|3 + 1/2
|240
|3
|320
|4
|7
|320
|4
|255
|3
|340
|4
|7,5
|335
|4
|265
|3
|355
|4
|8
|350
|4
|280
|3 + 1/2
|370
|4 + 1/2