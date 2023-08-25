Satiety Weight Management
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
S/O INDEX
-
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, tapioca, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, animal fats, chicory pulp, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), glucosamine, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 133 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 34.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 8.6% - Crude fibres: 14.6% - Metabolisable energy: 3040.0 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 320 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 70 - Crude fibre (max) 156 - Crude ash (max) 95. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance
|-
|(g)
|(g)
|(g)
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2,5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3,5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4,5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5,5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6,5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7,5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81