Sensitivity Control
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Composition: rice, dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, minerals, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein, hydrolysed poultry proteins. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 27.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 9.6% - Crude fibres: 6.1%. Per kg: essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 24.0 g - EPA/DHA: 3.5 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 7.9 g. .
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 250 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 90 - Crude fibre (max) 71 - Crude ash (max) 106. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|44 g
|36 g
|29 g
|3 kg
|58 g
|49 g
|39 g
|4 kg
|71 g
|60 g
|48 g
|6 kg
|95 g
|80 g
|64 g
|8 kg
|117 g
|98 g
|78 g