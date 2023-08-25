Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

Wet Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Selected proteins

Limiting the number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies.

Digestive health

Adapted nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025