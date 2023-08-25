Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
1 x 85g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Selected proteins
Limiting the number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies.
Digestive health
Adapted nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars. Selected source of protein: chicken (38%). Selected source of carbohydrate: rice (4%).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 350 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 33 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.45 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 7.1% - Fat content: 6.1% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.9% - Moisture: 79.6% - Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 1.76% - EPA and DHA: 0.12%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 51 - Moisture (max) 825 - Crude fat (min) 41 - Crude fibre (max) 19 - Crude ash (max) 17. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|1+1/2
|1+1/2
|1
|3 kg
|2+1/2
|2
|1+1/2
|4 kg
|3
|2+1/2
|2
|6 kg
|4
|3
|2+1/2
|8 kg
|4+1/2
|4
|3