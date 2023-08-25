Urinary S/O
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Idiopathic cystitis
High moisture content increases urine dilution.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 225 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg - Technological additives: (acidity regulator) Sodium bisulfate: 0.5 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 10% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 1.8% - Crude fibres: 1% - Moisture: 80% - Taurine (total): 0.1% - Calcium: 0.22% - Phosphorus: 0.19% - Sodium: 0.3% - Magnesium: 0.012% - Potassium: 0.18% - Chloride: 0.42% - Sulfur: 0.17% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 80 - Moisture (max) 830 - Crude fat (min) 15 - Crude fibre (max) 20 - Crude ash (max) 20. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.