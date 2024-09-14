Bosnian Broken-Haired Hound - called Barak

These hardy, persistent hounds have a resounding voice that can sometimes be quite deep.
Bosnian Coarse haired Hound called Barak adult black and white

About the Bosnian Coarse-haired Hound Barak

First registered by the F.C.I. in June 1965 as the Illyrian Hound, the breed now sports a new name, the Bosnian Broken-Haired Hound - called Barak, although the standard is otherwise virtually the same. They are robust dogs with long, shaggy, reddish yellow or earthy grey coats with white feet. Their bushy eyebrows produce a serious, severe but cheerful expression. Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country Bosnia

Size category Medium

Avg life expectancy 12–15 years

Lively / Confident / Alert

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming

Enjoys training

Needs an owner with some experience

